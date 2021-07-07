CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 3.5%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.07.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 46.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

