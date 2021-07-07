Chain Guardians Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $141,621.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00928233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045033 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,435,610 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

