Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.28.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

