ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

