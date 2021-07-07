Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. InterWest Venture Management Co raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. InterWest Venture Management Co now owns 1,455,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 801,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

