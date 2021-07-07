Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,666,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,895,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,116,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after buying an additional 1,634,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

