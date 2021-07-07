Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $736.55

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $736.55 and last traded at $733.07, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $729.54.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

