ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $283,382.95 and $12,375.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00168692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.43 or 1.00223372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00980089 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

