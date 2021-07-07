ChatCoin Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $50,940.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,398.73 or 1.00021646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007726 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.