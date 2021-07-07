Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Chemed worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $481.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.85. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

