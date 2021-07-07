Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.00. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 731,206 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The company has a market cap of C$705.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

