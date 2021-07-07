Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

