Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458,807 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Chevron by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 98,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 7,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

