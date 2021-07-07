Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

