China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166,669 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of SNP opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNP. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.