China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China XD Plastics stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

