ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.34

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

