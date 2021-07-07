Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Hits $72.05 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $72.05 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

