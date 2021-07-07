Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.85% of Chuy’s worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

