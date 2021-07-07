CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,742 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.