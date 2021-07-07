CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

