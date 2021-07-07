CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

