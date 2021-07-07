CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $1.01 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

