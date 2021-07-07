CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 35,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,104,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,328,450.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 4,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$740.00.

On Monday, June 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Monday, June 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Monday, June 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00.

On Friday, June 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, May 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 39,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,810.00.

Shares of TSE MBA remained flat at $C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,600. The firm has a market cap of C$53.40 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

