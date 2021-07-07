Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Cincinnati Bell worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBB remained flat at $$15.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.