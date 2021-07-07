Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNNWF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt lowered Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNNWF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 10,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

