Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $385.40

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $385.40 and last traded at $385.25, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

