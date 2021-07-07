Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Circle Property stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 203 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.22. Circle Property has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of £57.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other Circle Property news, insider John Arnold bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

