Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of C opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
