Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

