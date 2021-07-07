Citigroup Inc. Acquires 183,643 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 733.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 538,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 293,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

