Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 733.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

