Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 170.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Renasant worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Renasant stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.