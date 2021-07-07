Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAEYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy”.

SAEYY traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

