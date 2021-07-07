Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 676 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

