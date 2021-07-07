City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of City Office REIT worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

