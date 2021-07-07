Clinigen Group’s (CLIGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLIGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Clinigen Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CLIGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.