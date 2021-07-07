Cloudbric Market Capitalization Reaches $2.79 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $86,457.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

