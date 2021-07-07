Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,126 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cloudera worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

CLDR stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

