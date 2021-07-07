Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.29

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.29 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 7483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $7,900,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.