Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 450,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,515,432. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

