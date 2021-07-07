CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Shares Up 0.9%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.37. 18,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

CM Life Sciences III Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

