Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 19,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

