Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CCB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 19,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
