Cogeco (CGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$653.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$95.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.71. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$77.01 and a 12 month high of C$105.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

CGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research note on Monday.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

