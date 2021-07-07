Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

TSE CCA opened at C$120.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

