Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

