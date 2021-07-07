Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 5,374,674 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises about 3.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 13.88% of UDR worth $1,807,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,678. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.86, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

