Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,132,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974,551 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 2.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 8.78% of VICI Properties worth $1,331,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 96,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,568. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

