Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,764 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 7.99% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,412,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,383,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,334. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.