Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $69.85 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532,636 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.62% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $69,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 3,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.