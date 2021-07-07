Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $93.33 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Portland General Electric worth $93,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

POR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.